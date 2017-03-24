Tamara Johnson Elected to NAEYC Governing Board

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) is pleased to announce the election of Tamara Johnson of Milwaukee to the association's national governing board. She will serve a 4-year term beginning June 1.

Tamara Johnson is Executive Director of Malaika Early Learning Center, Milwaukee, a state-of-the-art facility that focuses on children birth through age 8 in its early childhood and elementary school programs. Tamara has previously held positions on the Board of Directors of the Black Child Development Institute (BCDI)-Milwaukee Affiliate, Metropolitan Milwaukee Alliance of Black School Educators (MMABSE), and Parents Plus Inc. She was also a 2005 fellow of the Children's Defense Fund Emerging Leaders Project, 2005 participant in the National Women's Law Center PLAN (Progressive Leadership and Advocacy Network), and 2007 participant in the White House Project. She is a contributing author to the article, "Leadership Development for a Changing Early Childhood Landscape" that appeared in the journal Young Children in May 2015.

Founded in 1926, the National Association for the Education of Young Children promotes high-quality early learning for all children, birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children.

The NAEYC Governing Board provides mission-based leadership and strategic governance. Officers and most Board members are elected by the association's 60,000 members. Candidates for the competitive slate are chosen for their broad-based knowledge of issues affecting high-quality early learning and the early childhood profession. Rhian Evans Allvin, NAEYC's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to have Tamara Johnson join the board. Her demonstrated high-quality leadership, commitment and ability will help NAEYC further its mission and vision."

Elected along with Tamara were Amy O'Leary, director of Early Education for All, a campaign of Strategies for Children in Boston, who was elected President-elect; Dina C. Castro, Ph.D., Professor and the Velma E. Schmidt Endowed Chair in Early Childhood Education at the University of North Texas; and Megan Pamela Ruth Madison, a doctoral candidate at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management, Brandeis University, who is based in New York, New York. Two newly appointed members will also join the 17-member board in June: Carl L. Hairston, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer for City First Bank of DC, will serve as Treasurer, and Stacia Tipton, a marketing and research consultant, from Washington, D.C., who will serve as a Board member at large.

