JOPLIN, MO--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - TAMKO Building Products, Inc. is proud to announce that the all new www.TAMKO.com and the brand new www.EnvisionDecking.com are now live. TAMKO.com primarily focuses on roofing and related products, while EnvisionDecking.com focuses on decking, with a convenient link between them. Homeowners and customers alike are invited to visit the new websites to experience their exciting features firsthand.

TAMKO.com

TAMKO.com now features a cleaner design with quick, easy access to visualization tools, product photos and useful information.

With bold new imagery, the new TAMKO.com design accentuates product charm and appeal for homeowners along with features that enable them to choose roofing shingles by color or style and easily locate a TAMKO Pro Certified Roofing Contractor.

The responsive design of the new TAMKO.com optimizes the experience on popular devices and platforms for increased consumer interaction and a more engaging consumer experience with the ability to share items across multiple social media channels. The site also includes a space for Team TAMKO, which is dedicated to professionals and builders and contains access to a wealth of business building tools. Additionally, application instructions, data sheets and literature are easily available directly from the product pages.

EnvisionDecking.com

As a one-stop, all-inclusive resource for consumers to learn about TAMKO's composite decking and railing offerings, EnvisionDecking.com is a useful new platform where homeowners can learn, explore and view the beauty of TAMKO's family of decking products.

EnvisionDecking.com features stunning new decking imagery and an Idea Gallery devoted to the concept of guiding homeowners to find their decking style.

Additional new features include a page containing a live feed of TAMKO's decking social media content with links to all of those social media feeds for full consumer engagement, a page highlighting TAMKO's new decking leadership team, and access to beautiful imagery that shows how anyone can Envision life on their new deck.

About TAMKO

TAMKO® Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest independent manufacturers of residential and commercial roofing products. For more information about TAMKO, visit our website at www.TAMKO.com.

About TAMKO Composite Lumber

From decking to railing, TAMKO's composite lumber offerings provide homeowners with exceptional options to create a beautiful outdoor space where beautiful things happen. These offerings include Envision Distinction™, Envision Inspiration™, Envision Expression™, EverGrain®, Marquee Railing® and TAM- RAIL®. For more information, visit our website at www.EnvisionDecking.com.

Note to editors and writers -- The correct capitalization of the company name is TAMKO, due to the fact that it is an acronym. The letters stand for Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma -- the company's original trade area when founded in 1944. TAMKO's trade area is now all 50 states.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130309/Images/EnvisionDecking.com_Screenshot_-_Homepage-aee7fe22c04da349a317262cbdd03f73.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130309/Images/1_TAMKO.com_Screenshot_-_Home-4a76fae6e4f7b338b2a5df3b68ee55d9.jpg