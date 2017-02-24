Tampa VAMC Seeks DME Contractor

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), James A. Haley Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) released on Friday, February 24 a sources sought notice letting prospective contractors know about a potential opportunity to provide durable medical equipment (DME) services for the Northern, Central, and Caribbean Zones, VA Medical Centers (VAMC).

Interested contractors must meet Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations Standards (JCAHCO), to provide DME services to eligible beneficiaries throughout Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8, the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network. DME Services involves the delivery, setup, repair/maintenance etc. of all items of a therapeutic or rehabilitative nature, which are determined as medically necessary for home treatment of eligible veterans (e.g., hospital beds, over-bed tables, bathroom equipment, invalid lifts, hand cycles, stair glides, room air conditioners, standing tables, portable ramps, mobility (walking) aids, environmental control units (ECUs), etc.).

The contractor who receives the award must provide all supplies, materials, equipment, labor, supervision, transportation, infection control, storage, cleaning; delivery, sanitization, assembly/set-up, repair, pick-up, routine service/refurbishment, and patient training/instruction-in-the-use of government-furnished equipment (GFE) DME. The contractor also must put in place mechanisms and methods to register complaints, resolve emergencies, and provide pertinent documentation of performing all tasks.

The areas of coverage/zones include:

Northern Zone of Florida / Southern Georgia:

Counties: Alachua, Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Bradford, Brantley, Brooks, Calhoun, Camden, Charlton, Citrus, Clay, Clinch, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Decatur, Dixie, Duval, Echols, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Grady, Gulf. Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Nassau, Pierce, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Thomas, Union, Wakulla, and Ware.

Central Zone of Florida:

Counties: (Bay Pines) Charlotte, Collier, De Soto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, (Orlando) Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, (Tampa), Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk.

Caribbean Healthcare System

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

The VA has set aside this opportunity for veteran-owned small business (VOSB) contractors. The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) for this procurement is 621610, Home Health Care Services, and the business size standard is $15,000,000. The VA indicated its plans to issue one contract to a contractor who can provides services in each region/zone, but will consider awarding one contract per zone, if necessary.

The VA intends to release an official solicitation by the end of March. The point of contact for this opportunity is Contract Specialist Melva Stennis, who may be reached at melva.stennis@va.gov.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

