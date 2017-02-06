Tamron's Two New High-Performance Lenses, the SP 70-22mm f/2.8 and 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5, Available for Preorder at B&H Photo

Photographers can find Tamron's next-generation lenses -- a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens -- online or in store at B&H

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - B&H is pleased to announce the addition of two new Tamron lenses to its wide selection of camera optic gear: the SP 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto lens and the 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 ultra-wide-angle lens. Both lenses are revolutionary for their class, with the telephoto offering staggering autofocus speeds, and the ultra-wide-angle offering an unprecedented focal length range.

The SP 70-22mm f/2.8 (Model A025)

Made for full-frame and APS-C DSLR cameras, the SP 70-200mm f/2.8 (Model A025) is a dramatically improved version of its predecessor. Its optical, mechanical, and electronic designs were all revamped to increase autofocus speed and precision, reinforce vibration compensation, and shorten the MOD. New features include eBAND coating, moisture-proof and dust-resistant construction, fluorine coating, and compatibility with teleconverters. The lens barrel is metal based, allowing for superior handling and ease of use. The A025's versatility makes it an appropriate solution for a wide range of photographic genres, including portraits, landscapes, sports, and photojournalism.

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317271-REG/tamron_afa025c_700_sp_70_200mm_f_2_8_di.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317272-REG/tamron_afa025n_700_sp_70_200mm_f_2_8_di.html

Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

One XLD Element, Five LD Elements

eBAND, BBAR, and Fluorine Coatings

Ultrasonic Silent Drive Autofocus Motor

VC Image Stabilization

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Removable Arca-Compatible Tripod Mount

Rounded Nine-Blade Diaphragm

The 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 (Model B023)

The 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 is another crowning achievement for Tamron, as it boasts the largest focal length range in the class of ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses for APS-C DSLR cameras. It is the 35mm equivalent of covering a very wide angle of view, from 16mm ultra-wide-angle to 37mm semi-wide-angle. Compared to its predecessor -- the B001 -- the B023 has significantly-improved performance and added features, including the vibration compensation system, moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating, and the first implementation of Tamron's new HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive). The lens is ideal for street photography, landscapes, group photos, and everyday snapshots.

Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD Lens for Canon EF

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317273-REG/tamron_afb023c_700_10_24mm_f_3_5_4_5_di_ii.html

Canon EF-Mount/APS-C Format

16-38.4mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/29

One XLD Element, One LD Element

Aspherical & Hybrid Aspherical Elements

BBAR and Fluorine Coatings

HLD Autofocus Motor

VC Image Stabilization

Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded Seven-Blade Diaphragm

Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD Lens for Nikon F

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1317274-REG/tamron_afb023n_700_10_24mm_f_3_5_4_5_di_ii.html

Nikon F-Mount/DX-Format

15-36mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/29

One XLD Element, One LD Element

Aspherical & Hybrid Aspherical Elements

BBAR and Fluorine Coatings

HLD Autofocus Motor

VC Image Stabilization

Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded Seven-Blade Diaphragm

Both of Tamron's new lenses can be found online or in store at B&H Photo, where the friendly sales staff will answer any questions you may have.

B&H Photo has the highest review ratings among electronics retailers. Click here to view B&H reviews, awards and certifications with thousands of verified reviews. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/BHPhoto-Reviews.jsp

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129504/Images/Tamron_SP_70-200mm_F2.8_Di_VC_USD_G2_Lens-e81f739fa6c397698e40b24bcd5acc8e.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129504/Images/Tamron_10-24mm_F3.5_Di_II_Lens-dcb8339d8ac5a50cb0d7e2310f7a35a1.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129504/Images/Tamron_SP_70-200mm_F2.8_Di_VC_USD_G2-8d19105ee493ad28a9c7d725a0677272.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129504/Images/Tamron_10-24mm_F3.5_Di_II-66311b6a01c7bd7488cf358728c93a9c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129504/Images/Tamron_SP_70-200mm_F2.8_Di_VC_USD_G2_Lens_Construc-f6cf5e71bb45aeeeba47f392b0fe0392.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129504/Images/Tamron_10-24mm_F3.5_Di_II_lens_construction-0f05f535796386ef97eaa45c8dbff7cc.jpg