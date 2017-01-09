Tanager Energy Announces Appointment of New Interim CFO

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:TAN) is pleased to announce that John Asel, CPA has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Tanager.

Mr. Asel is the Chairman and Managing Member of Asel & Associates, PLLC, and has over 24 years' experience as a Texas Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Asel holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree from New Mexico State University. Mr. Asel's practice areas include acquisitions, sales and mergers planning and support; financial statement audit, review and compliance; business strategy; and business transaction planning support and due diligence. Mr Asel also has accounting experience in a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration and development; oilfield services; construction and bio-technology.

