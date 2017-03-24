Tanager Energy Announces Changes to the Board

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:TAN) announced today that Roy Hudson has been appointed as a director and Corporate Secretary of Tanager.

The Corporation also announced that Carson W. Chemerinski has resigned as a director of Tanager. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Chemerinski for his dedication and service to the Corporation.

Tom M. Crain, Jr., interim Chairman and CEO of Tanager, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Roy Hudson, a partner with the law firm DLA Piper (Canada) LLP to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hudson has acted as Tanager's principal outside counsel since 2012, and as such is intimately familiar with the company and its current direction. Tanager will draw on Mr. Hudson's business, legal and regulatory expertise, as well as his significant industry experience, as we execute our aggressive growth strategy. Mr. Hudson will continue to act as Tanager's principal outside counsel."

