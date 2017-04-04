Tanager Energy Announces Changes to the Board

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:TAN) announced today that Chris Pettit has been appointed as a director of Tanager.

Mr. Pettit is the founding partner of the law firm of Chris Pettit & Associates. He attended Harvard University, the University of Dallas and St. Mary's University School of Law, earning his Juris Doctorate Degree in 1991.

The Corporation also announced that Craig S. Davis has resigned as a director of Tanager. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Davis for this dedication and service to the Corporation.

Tom M. Crain, Jr., interim Chairman and CEO of Tanager, stated, "Chris brings tremendous value to our board and our company. His deep knowledge and experience of the oil and gas industry, tax matters, and investment management strategy will be a great resource to us as we implement our growth plan."

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN."