Tanager Energy Appoints New Auditor

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:TAN) announced today that it has appointed Ernst and Young LLP as auditor of Tanager effective March 2, 2017. The resignation of Tanager's former auditor, MNP LLP, was accepted by the Company effective January 3, 2017.

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN".