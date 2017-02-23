TandemLaunch Announces Investment Partnership with Singapore's Cap Vista

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - TandemLaunch, a company creator and seed fund focused on creating, incubating and accelerating early-stage technology start-ups, today announced a new Investment Partnership with Cap Vista Private Limited ("Cap Vista"), the strategic investment arm of the Defence Science and Technology Agency of Singapore. This collaboration has the potential to open new doors for TandemLaunch's cutting-edge technology start-ups.

"Our ability to bring together brilliant technologists, entrepreneurs and strategic partners is at the core of our unique value creation model," said Helge Seetzen, General Partner of TandemLaunch. "Beyond their investment in TandemLaunch Ventures Fund II, this partnership formalizes a framework by which Cap Vista can further empower our ventures by providing access to potential new sources of funds and development opportunities internationally."

''We invest in technology start-ups with promising applications and products that seek to develop their businesses in the Asian defence and security market," said CEO Cap Vista, Chee Wei Nga, "we believe that such innovative technologies and partnerships are beneficial for our mutual entrepreneurial ecosystems, as well as the defence and security needs of Singapore."

TandemLaunch closed its TLV Fund II in November 2016 reaching $15 million CAD with the support of BDC Capital, and an exceptional group of private and international investors. This capital will allow TandemLaunch to initiate at least another dozen new ventures that can draw on the financial and commercial support of a select group of Investment Partners. The objective of the fund is to create companies that develop strong intellectual property with the potential for global commercialization.

About Cap Vista Private Limited

Cap Vista Private Limited is the strategic investment arm of the Defence Science and Technology Agency. Cap Vista's mission is to identify and make strategic venture investments in local and overseas emerging and early-stage companies that develop cutting-edge technologies.

Cap Vista brings value by opening doors to its extensive network of partners, both locally and overseas, as well as other Singapore government agencies. For prospective companies focused on commercial markets, Cap Vista helps to identify the dual-use potential of their cutting-edge technologies.

For further information visit: www.capvista.com.sg

About TandemLaunch

TandemLaunch is a seed investor and incubator focused on creating early-stage technology start-ups. TandemLaunch works closely with consumer electronic companies and universities to identify disruptive technologies with a sizeable market opportunity. This unique demand-driven approach reduces market risk early in the start-up process. Since its foundation in 2010, TandemLaunch created 13 ventures valued at over $100 million and employing over 250 high-tech workers in the Montreal area. Notable portfolio companies include LandR, SPORTLOGiQ and wrnch. www.tandemlaunch.com