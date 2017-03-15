Tangelo Games reinforces its development processes

The migration of its portfolio into the Unity platform is a core initiative. The first upgraded titles to be launched shortly.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Tangelo Games Corp. ("Tangelo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GEL), a leading developer and operator of social casino games, is moving forward with all its operational initiatives with the objective of optimizing the efficiency of its development processes.

The Company's major operational initiative is the conversion of its games portfolio from Flash to Unity. This project will come out at the beginning of Q2 2017 with the release of 'Bingo Rider', the first title 100% developed under the new platform. Right after, 'Akamon Slots', another of Tangelo's core titles will also be re-launched with Unity. Both titles will be available across portal, mobile and Facebook platforms.

"Unity is a modern engine with which Tangelo can leverage code across multiple platforms. It allows us to not only dispose of Flash but also to adapt the games to be deployed on mobile, which is the Company's primary objective right now. Its multi-platform approach will provide us with both HTML5 games ready for website and native coded titles for Android and iOs", explains Oscar Fonrodona, Managing Director of Tangelo Games.

"The migration to Unity is essential to both maintaining the broadest possible audience for the Company's suite of games as well as optimizing the efficiency of our development process", adds Vicenç Martí, President of Tangelo Games.

Once these two games are upgraded, the Company will continue converting the rest of its titles. The final step of this migration process will be the launch of a mobile app featuring all the recoded games at the beginning of Q3 2017. In addition to this migration process, Tangelo is working on enhancing the content of its current portfolio and developing new games for mobile that will be launched throughout this year.

Following the positive reception of 'Instant Horses', the first 3D virtual sports game tailored to social casino players released in collaboration with Leap Gaming, the Company is assessing the possibility of publishing more games within this category.

About Tangelo Games

Tangelo Games Corp., formerly known as Imperus Technologies Corp., is an innovative and global developer and publisher of top ranked social casino-themed games for the Web, Facebook and Mobile platforms with offices in Barcelona, Tel Aviv and Toronto, where its publicly traded (TSX VENTURE:GEL). Its highly-qualified and talented team works with on-going passion and a focus on technology to provide its global gaming community of more than 55 million users the best social casino gaming experience. All its titles are free to play and generate revenue primarily through the in-game sale of virtual coins.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

