Tangelo shortlisted in four categories at the EGR North America Awards 2017

The nominations are in the categories of 'Best Product Innovation', 'Acquisition Strategy', 'Social Operator' and 'Social Slots Operator'

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Tangelo Games Corp. ("Tangelo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GEL), a leading developer and operator of social casino games, has been included on the shortlist of nominees in the "Product Innovation"; "Social Slots Operator"; "Acquisition Strategy" and "Slots Operator" categories for the EGR North America Awards 2017, one of the most significant recognitions in the online gaming industry.

Tangelo's product offerings include a differentiated unique acquisition strategy, multi-platform and synchronous social slots, as well as specific game design features geared towards retention and conversion. Additionally, all of Tangelo's games offer a level of social functionality that is unique in the industry. Games are marketed through a multichannel strategy that allows a personalized offer based on geographies and users' preferences.

"It's an honor to be nominated for these prestigious awards alongside other leading companies such as Murka and Product Madness. The nominations prove that the last year of operations has been one more decisive step towards the synergies of our Tel Aviv and Barcelona teams, our commitment to a mobile first social casino company led by innovation and the continuation of our leadership of the industry as the most geographically diversified company", states Vicenç Martí, President of Tangelo.

From an innovation perspective, the Company is constantly revolutionizing in terms of new products such as its recently launched chatbot, the first within the social casino industry, and the pioneering integration of 3D Virtual Sports in a multi-game social casino environment on its latest release 'Instant Horses' that was developed through a partnership with Leap Gaming.

James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Tangelo, adds that "Both of Tangelo's gaming platforms, Mundigames and Best Casino, and their wide portfolio of more than 90 titles see performance metrics far above industry standard thanks to out of the box acquisition and marketing strategies and engaging social features that create highly immersive games that offer a fun experience for our players. We are proud of our teams, who deserve the credit for these awards".

Winners of the EGR North America Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held on the evening of Wednesday April 26, 2017 at the US Grant in San Diego, California. This event is attended by more than 600 industry professionals.

About Tangelo Games

Tangelo Games Corp., formerly known as Imperus Technologies Corp., is an innovative and global developer and publisher of top ranked social casino-themed games for the Web, Facebook and Mobile platforms with offices in Barcelona, Tel Aviv and Toronto, where its publicly traded (TSX VENTURE:GEL). Its highly-qualified and talented team works with on-going passion and a focus on technology to provide its global gaming community of more than 55 million users the best social casino gaming experience. All its titles are free to play and generate revenue primarily through the in-game sale of virtual coins.

