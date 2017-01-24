Tanger Outlets, Daytona, FL, Continues to Go Big with Digital Signage from Burton Signworks

The new Tanger Outlets in Daytona, FL partnered with Burton Signworks, Inc (BSI) to design and build a large 90' x 40' freeway sign featuring a 20' x 40' dynamic high resolution full color LED display.

DAYTONA, FL--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Back in January 2016, Mayor Derrick Henry told people, "It's a great day to be in Daytona Beach," to a gathering of 400 who turned out to witness the wall-raising ceremony for the planned 350,000-square-foot outlet mall, which was being built along the east side of Interstate 95, just south of LPGA Boulevard.

Today, Tanger Outlets in Daytona, FL is in full swing with stores like H&M, Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic that just opened to make everyone smile last holiday season. Burton Signworks, Inc (BSI) from North Carolina helped welcome many of the holiday shoppers by providing the massive 90' x 40' unique pylon sign that features a 20' x 40' dynamic LED digital display which displays advertisements for many of the stores on location.

Jeff Smith of BSI stated, "Tanger wanted to improve their visibility from the highway for their various tenants, and I believe we accomplished their vision...and more. The power of this 20 x 40' digital sign will catch the attention thousands of shoppers passing by on highway I-95."

Burton Signworks, Inc is a custom sign manufacturer that prides itself on quality & performance; the reason Tanger Outlets went back to BSI after providing a similar pylon sign last year for Tanger's Southhaven, MS location.

For the digital portion of this job, they turned to innovative LED display manufacturer, Vantage LED, located in Ontario, California, who provided a 20mm, 300 x 600 matrix, Full Color Phoenix FLEX™ Series.

Smith continued, "Vantage has been a true partner with every project we have worked on that involves LED message centers. The knowledge of the sales reps is second to none, and the support from the entire team with cross-marketing pieces and tech help is perfect!"

Kyla Godden, Regional Sales for Vantage LED, stated, "I am very excited that we have continued to work together with Burton Signworks and Tanger Outlet to provide another amazing digital monument sign for their new location in Daytona, FL."

Tanger Outlets is always known to offer popular brands from many different high-end fashion designers, and this new 10-building complex has about 75 to 80 stores by national retail chains. Tanger Outlets believes investing in outdoor digital advertising will bring even more excitement for shoppers driving in. All the amazing fashions and ongoing sales being advertised on their brilliant LED sign will bring in a lot impulse sales.

About Burton Signworks, Inc

Burton Signworks Inc. started as Burton Electric Signs 30+ years ago. They are a full service sign manufacturer and installation company strategically located in Northwest North Carolina. Their attention to detail and unmatched quality coupled with a dynamic project management team is what sets them apart from the competition. The dedication to their customers is what makes the difference in today's very challenging business environment.

