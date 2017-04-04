Tango Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Tango Mining Limited ("Tango" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TGV) is pleased to announce it has now received TSX.V approval of a private placement for $225,000, consisting of 4,500,000 units at a price of $0.05 per share. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of one year from the date of issuance. The shares forming part of the units and any shares issuable upon conversion of the warrants are subject to a four month hold period expiring on 5 August 2017.

In connection with the private placement, the Company agreed to pay a finder's fee of $13,500 and issue 270,000 finder's warrants exercisable for a term of one year from the date of issuance at a price of $0.07 per share.

The Company expects to close the second tranche of the private placement for $50,000, consisting of 1,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 per share, exercisable for a term of one year from the date of issuance.

About Tango Mining Limited

Tango has four thermal coal, metallurgical and processing plant and engineering contracts that process 6.5 Mt per annum, with clientele that include Exxaro and Glencore. The four projects are located within the Ogies and Highveld coalfields, Mpumalanga Province and Kliprivier coalfield, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. The Company also holds an interest in the Oena Project, a producing alluvial diamond property, Northern Cape Province, South Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Tango Mining Limited,

Mr Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "forecasts", estimates", "expects" "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "outlook", "capacity" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; anticipated future production, capital and operating costs; cash flows and mine life; potential size of a mineralized zone; potential expansion of mineralization; potential types of mining operations; permitting timelines; government regulation of exploration and mining operations; risks that the presence of diamond deposits mentioned nearby the Company's property are not indicative of the diamond mineralization on the Company's property, the supply and demand for, deliveries of and the level and volatility of prices of rough diamonds, risks that the actual revenues will be less than projected; risks that the target production for the existing mining contracts will be less than projected or expected; risks that production will not commence as projected due to delay or inability to receive governmental approval of the Company's acquisition or the timely completion of an NI43-101 report; technical problems; inability of management to secure sales or third party purchase contracts; currency and interest rate fluctuations; foreign exchange fluctuations and foreign operations; various events which could disrupt operations, including labor stoppages and severe weather conditions; and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, future prices for coal and diamonds; future currency and exchange rates; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and access capital markets to meet its future obligations; coal consumption levels; and the Company's ability to retain qualified staff and equipment in a cost-efficient manner to meet its demand. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release unless required by law. The statements as to the Company's capacity to achieve revenue are no assurance that it will achieve these levels of revenue.