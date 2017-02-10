Tango Mining Limited: Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Tango Mining Limited ("Tango" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TGV) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share, expiring five years after the date of grant.

