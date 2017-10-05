TANTALEX Resources Corporation: Airborne Survey Results Suggest Manono and Kitotolo Pegmatites Extend Onto the Buckell Lithium Property

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(CNSX:TTX)(FRANKFURT:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the delivery of the preliminary maps and a first interpretation of the airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys flown over the entire 920km2 of its Buckell Lithium Project (the "Property"), located in the Manono-Kitotolo region of the DRC. Interpretation indicates that the major SW geologic trend which hosts the lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites known as Manono and Kitotolo adjacent to the east of the Buckell Property, extends on strike into and through the Buckell Property. The NE pegmatite body, generally referred to as Manono, is some 5 km in strike length (12 km2 surface area), and the SW body, referred to as Kitotolo, shown as being slightly longer, is some 13.5 km2 in surface area, and its westernmost extension lies only 4.5km from the eastern boundary of Tantalex's Buckell Property. The width at surface of these pegmatite bodies is reported to be from 50 m to 700 m. (see NI 43-101 for Buckell Property issued January 25, 2017).

The Company expects to receive the final maps and report within the next few weeks.

Aeromagnetic Survey

Rock formations found at the Buckell Property contain various amounts of magnetic minerals, from traces to high content, and the differing intensities give rise to patterns on the plotted maps that permit identification of prospective formations hidden by overburden. Features like folding and bedding trends in sedimentary as well as lava flow layers and faults cutting across trends, show unmistakeable patterns and traces, which permit geological interpretation. Intrusive rocks like granite show irregular outlines as well as dykes often issuing from the main granite mass and cutting across the bands of other formations. (See map at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/171005_TTX_Map1.pdf)

Radiometric Survey

Rock formations found at the Buckell property have varying intensities of radioactivity and the instrument measures three separate kinds, each with their own map: uranium, thorium and an isotope of potassium. Potassium is a major constituent of potash feldspars and mica, which occur in granites, pegmatites and a variety of sedimentary rocks. Uranium, at least in trace amounts, occurs in virtually all rock types. Thorium occurs almost always with rare-earth elements and both are found at least in trace amounts in granites, pegmatites, beach sands, sandstones and a variety of alkaline intrusive rocks. In pegmatites, they often concentrate at the contacts and are a proxy for Tin, Tantalum, Niobium and rare earths. Unlike aeromagnetics, radiometrics only measure the surface response and don't penetrate any thickness of soil cover except that which formed by weathering of the underlying rock.

A map is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/171005_TTX_Map2.pdf

Interpretation of the results received to date indicate that:

The South-West trend of the adjoining property's formations containing the major spodumene (Li, Sn, Ta) pegmatites known as Manono and Kitotolo, to the east side of the Buckell property, extends on strike through the Buckell Property.



A granite body, which was found to assay lithium, tantalum and tin, outcrops in the central southern border area of the Property. This strongly suggests a parent granite to lithium pegmatites. This is defined in detail by the aeromagnetic map. The potassium radiometric map shows evidence of granite dykes on strike with the main pegmatite body, 22 km to the SW within the western half of the Buckell Property and underscores that there is exposed outcrop or weathered remains of outcrop in this area.



Northwest trending faults extending from the interior of the granite cut across the sedimentary trend and show some offsets in formation boundaries. What appear to be South-West trending shearing following the main geological trend, crosses the top third of the Property, suggesting a target area for extension of bodies similar to the Manono and Kitotolo Li, Sn, Ta pegmatites onto Buckell.



Thorium, potassium and uranium maps faithfully trace out the rivers and tributaries, indicating alluvial heavy minerals and the feldspar and mica in the alluvial gravels and sands.



Coincident strong anomalies of all three radiometric maps indicates outcrop is very close to the surface, particularly in the western half of the Property.



Refinements of the interpretation will be made when the final maps are prepared.



Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer commented, "These results are very important as they are the first step in confirming what the historical data had indicated to us from the beginning. We will continue work on the Buckell property in the next few weeks in order to reinforce our findings and to better delineate targets suggestive of Manono-Kitotolo - type pegmatites on our property."

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The survey was flown by New Resolution Geophysics (NRG™) of Capetown, S. Africa using their "Xact" fixed wing horizontal gradient magnetometer system with a 9.8m horizontal sensor separation for magnetics and Radiation Solution Spectrometers sampling at 2Hz for high resolution mapping.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

