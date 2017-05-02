TANTALEX to Attend OECD's 11th Annual Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chain

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(CNSX:TTX)(FRANKFURT:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending OECD'S 11th Annual Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chain. In attendance will be Sylvain Giffard, Senior VP and Samuel Boudaux, VP Business Development. The mission of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer explains, "As we continue exploration work on our Buckell Lithium project for the identification of spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites and potentially the eventual production of lithium, tantalum and tin, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our work practices are in line with the guidelines provided by such regulatory bodies."

Over the last 24 months, Tantalex has worked diligently toward attaining the iTSCi Export Certification through the International Tin Research Institute (ITRI). The OECD and ITRI collaborate to create the guidelines that support this certification. This certification will set Tantalex apart as it will become one of a few resource companies operating in the DRC to export its potential mineral production worldwide.

Samuel Boudaux, VP Business Development adds, "Not only is it important for Tantalex to abide by such guidelines, but it is most certainly important as we move forward in the creation of future partnerships and potential offtake agreements. Potential offtake partners want to ensure that they are buying their minerals from a conflict free source. This certification will allow us to sell and export proudly guaranteeing this for our clients."

Since its adoption in May 2011, The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and HighRisk Areas has become the leading industry standard for companies looking to live up to the expectations of the international community and customers on mineral supply chain transparency and integrity. The Guidance was developed by OECD and non-OECD countries, industry and civil society, and the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also integrates the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The Guidance is now referenced and used in binding regulations in the United States and European Union. It is also part of the legal framework in several African countries, notably the DRC, Burundi and Rwanda. Together with China's Chamber of Commerce for Metals and the Ministry of Commerce, the OECD supported the development of the Chinese Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains to implement responsible mineral sourcing and due diligence in conformity with the OECD Guidance. This encourages the uptake of the OECD Guidance in other major mineral trading countries and beyond China. (www.mneguidelines.oecd.org)

