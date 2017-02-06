Tanya Dzhibrailova Earns #1 Companywide Top Producer Award at Zephyr Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Tanya Dzhibrailova once again has achieved the #1 Companywide Top Producer award at Zephyr Real Estate. Her dollar volume for 2016 topped $100 million with 83 transactions. This now places her as Zephyr's All-Time Top Producer in sales volume since the company first opened in 1978.

She continues to set and break records in her trajectory of success. She has 224 5-Star Reviews on Yelp and maintains a stellar connection with her clients.

"Tanya was a pleasure to work with when selling my first home. She was realistic and communicative, and her partnership with a contractor allowed us to prepare for sale at good prices and quality. When we found some previously unknown issues with the house during the showing, she helped us weigh our options and get the most we could for our property. Strongly recommended." -- John B.

"Tanya is fantastic! She helped my husband and me get into our first place in San Francisco in a very competitive market with very little inventory! Followed up diligently with us, our lender, title company, the sellers, and made sure everything closed on time and without surprises. Can't recommend her professionalism and expertise enough. You won't be able to understand how she had other clients -- she makes you feel like you're the only one she's working with!" -- Nikki N.

Her knowledge and network in the industry are impressive, as is her commitment to ongoing education to ever broaden her skillset to better serve her clients' needs. Her designations include Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES). Her memberships include Top Agent Network (TAN), Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco.

In 2016 alone, Tanya was named in THE THOUSAND of the nation's top realtors by Real Trends, listed in The Leading 100 List of Bay Area Realtors by the Luxury Marketing Council, and was a featured speaker at the Real Estate Mastermind Summit.

"Tanya is a tremendous part of Zephyr's success, and her accomplishments are extraordinary," commented Randall Kostick, President of Zephyr. "Her star burns brighter each year and we wish her continued prosperity. Congratulations, Tanya!"

Tanya is based out of Zephyr's West Portal office. She may be found online at propertiesbytanya.com or reached by phone at 415.531.6779.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/3/11G129355/Images/New_photo_Tanya-7b6872a762859da1a01b02e5bcb34e3d.jpg