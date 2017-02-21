Tanzanian Royalty Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

February 21, 2017 12:38 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2017 annual and special meeting held on February 16, 2017.
A total of 53,639,480 common shares were voted representing 45.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:
Respectfully Submitted,
James E. Sinclair
President and CEO
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation
Investor Relations:Porter, LeVay & RoseMichael Porter212-564-4700mike@plrinvest.com
