Tapjoy to Present on Real-Time Analytics for Mobile Advertising at Strata + Hadoop World San Jose 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - MemSQL (www.memsql.com), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced an end-user presentation on real-time analytics at Strata+Hadoop World in San Jose. Robin Li, Director of Data Engineering at Tapjoy, and Yohan Chin, VP of Data Science at Tapjoy, will speak on how to build a real-time analytics engine with a Lambda architecture for mobile advertising.

Strata+Hadoop Session Details

Building a real-time Data Science Service for mobile advertising

Robin Li - Director of Data Engineering, Tapjoy, and

Yohan Chin - VP Data Science, Tapjoy

9:30am-10:00am Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Location: LL20 A

Mobile is driving the advertising discussion today as people of all ages spend more time on their devices. With more than 10,000 active applications, 16+ million daily ad engagements, and over a billion total app downloads, Tapjoy knows mobile advertising.

To ensure that users have the best application experiences, Tapjoy has architected a Data Science service which handles ad-requests optimization and personalization in real-time. We'll share the critical considerations for building such a Lambda architecture and detail the methods Tapjoy used to evaluate and implement its real-time architecture. In particular, we examine how to achieve the end state -- the effect of combining offline and online power together to turn sophisticated algorithms into serviceable, data driven products.

MemSQL and Tapjoy

MemSQL powers the Tapjoy algorithms so advertisers can serve real-time end-user ads based on overlapping interests. Delivering high performance with robust analytics and low latency, MemSQL equips Tapjoy to run 60,000 queries per second across a cluster. In addition to speed, serving targeted ads requires a user database segmented by interests and demographic information. With MemSQL, Tapjoy customers reach the right user at the right time.

Connect with MemSQL at Strata + Hadoop World 2017 San Jose

