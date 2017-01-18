Targazyme Inc. Receives Additional U.S Patent Award Designed to Improve Cell Therapy Clinical Efficacy Outcomes

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Targazyme Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel enzyme technologies and products to improve clinical efficacy, safety and cost of care outcomes for patients undergoing cancer immunotherapy, stem cell transplantation and regenerative medicine, announced today that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has awarded Targazyme, Patent 9,511,095 entitled "Cells Treated by In-Vitro Fucosylation and Methods of Production and Use Thereof".

This US 9,511,095 patent covers multiple biomolecules on the surface of all therapeutic blood, cord blood and bone marrow cells and their derivative therapeutic cells such as hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, regulatory T-cells, Natural Killer Cells and T Cells. Fucosylation of these therapeutic cells improve their targeting and homing to sites of tumors and inflammation for potential improvement in efficacy, safety and cost of care outcomes for patients with debilitating diseases such as hematologic cancers, non-malignant blood disorders, breast and prostate cancers, auto-immune diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

This patent award further expands Targazyme's dominant global intellectual property portfolio. Targazyme is the industry leader with respect to fucosylation of hematopoietic stem cells, NK cells, Regulatory T-cells, T-cells, mesenchymal stem cells and exclusively controls multiple issued U.S patents. Targazyme also exclusively controls numerous international patents and patent applications in jurisdictions such as Europe, Japan, Australia, Korea, India and China.

"Our clinical and preclinical data provides proof of concept that our pipeline of fucosylation technologies/products improve efficacy outcomes for various therapeutic cells used to prevent and treat a variety of different diseases such as T-cells, natural killer cells, hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchymal stem cells." said Lynnet Koh, CEO of Targazyme. "To support our commercial goals, Targazyme will continue to invest in strengthening and protecting our global patent leadership position for fucosylation technologies where we aim to address unmet medical needs for patients undergoing stem cell medicine, immuno-oncology, gene therapy and regenerative medicine."

Targazyme Inc. is a San Diego-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel enzyme-based platform technologies and products to improve clinical efficacy, safety and cost of care outcomes for cell therapy.

The Company's clinical-grade fucosyltransferase enzymes and small molecule products (TZ101 and TZ102) are off-the-shelf biologic products used at the point-of-care to treat therapeutic cells immediately before infusion into the patient using a simple procedure that is easily incorporated into existing medical practice. The Company has received worldwide patents, multiple FDA orphan drug designations, has an open investigational new drug application (IND) with multiple ongoing clinical studies and a Phase 3 Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA. Targazyme's fucosylation technology has been published widely in Blood, ASH and Nature and has received numerous medical and scientific awards from institutions such as NIH, NCI, US Treasury, CPRIT, ETF, OCAST, JDRF, Leukemia, Lymphoma Society.

Targazyme has partnerships and collaborations with Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Florida Biologix, as well as various medical research institutions including The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Texas Transplant Institute, Case Western/University Hospitals, Scripps Hospitals, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, University of California Los Angeles Medical Center, Stanford University Medical Center, University of Minnesota Medical Center, University of California San Diego Medical Center, Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, Indiana University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and New York Blood Center. Learn more at http://www.targazyme.com.