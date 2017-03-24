Target Capital Announces Completion of Debt Settlement Agreements and Sale of Olympia Financial Group Inc. and Bearspaw Tree Farm Inc. Shares

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Target Capital Inc. ("Target") (TSX VENTURE:TCI)(CSE:TCI)(CSE:TCI.CN) is pleased to announce that the debt settlement agreements and the sale of the shares previously announced in its press release of March 20, 2017, have been completed following the receipt of final approval by the TSX-Venture Exchange.

