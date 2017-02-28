Target Zero Receives $750,000 to Help More Communities Across the U.S. Increase Lifesaving, Thanks to Maddie

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Maddie's Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, has awarded Target Zero $750,000 over three years to expand operations to increase their lifesaving impact in more communities in the country. Target Zero, a national non-profit that works with animal shelters in focus communities that have been struggling with lifesaving achievements, has been working to decrease shelter intake and increase shelter save rates in hopes of having a zero percent euthanasia rate in three years or less from the start of working with each community.

Target Zero has revolutionized animal shelters to start focusing on key objectives to ultimately help them 'get to zero.' This means 90% or more of cats and dogs are getting out of the shelter safely. They educate specified focus cities on a six-step pyramid structure that is proven to reduce the number of animal shelter intakes. The grant will allow them to continue on with their consulting work in existing communities, as well as look to expand into more cities and counties to help increase lifesaving in the US.

"Target zero is a fantastic resource for communities who are wanting to achieve the lifesaving success other communities have already achieved, but may not know where or how to start," said Shelly Thompson, Director of Grants. "They work hand-in-hand with these communities to implement best practices, oftentimes helping to educate constituents and key stakeholders in their government."

"We're beyond thrilled to receive this grant and show of support, thanks to Maddie," said Tracey Durning, Target Zero's CEO. "It means everything to us for such a respected leader in the animal welfare space to take notice of the lifesaving results we're getting with our mentorship model. We hope others will take notice as well so we can keep expanding into more cities and counties nationwide, and ultimately save more lives."

About Maddie's Fund

Maddie's Fund® is a family foundation created in 1994 by Workday® co-founder Dave Duffield and his wife, Cheryl, who have endowed the Foundation with more than $300 million. Since then, the Foundation has awarded more than $187.8 million in grants toward increased community lifesaving, shelter medicine education, and pet adoptions across the U.S. The Duffields named Maddie's Fund after their Miniature Schnauzer Maddie, who always made them laugh and gave them much joy. Maddie was with Dave and Cheryl from 1987 - 1997 and continues to inspire them today. Maddie's Fund is the fulfillment of a promise to an inspirational dog, investing its resources to create a no-kill nation where every dog and cat is guaranteed a healthy home or habitat. #ThanksToMaddie.