Targus Launches Special Promotions to Support Teacher, Student, and Military Customers

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Targus, leading manufacturer of mobile computing accessories, today announced its launch of a variety of special offers to honor the men and women of the military, as well give back to the millions of students and teachers working towards or providing others with an education. Each eligible, verified customer will receive 25% off their entire purchase at Targus.com.

"Whether it be a soldier on the battlefield or on base, a hard-working teacher on a limited budget, or a student dedicated to furthering their education, Targus is devoted to providing each with the tools they need to do their jobs," said Carolyn Perrier, Vice President of Marketing at Targus. "These exclusive offers are our way of showing our appreciation for the millions of men and women who are committed to creating a better future for all of us, and working with SheerID ensures that they remain exclusive."

Eligible service members, teachers, and students wishing to purchase Targus products must simply complete a short online form requiring basic information, upon which SheerID will instantly validate their eligibility. Upon successful verification, Targus customers are sent a unique coupon code that can be applied at checkout.

You can find the verification forms here:

Teachers and Students: http://www.targus.com/us/education-discount

Military Community: http://www.targus.com/us/military-discount

"With the majority of the population now owning some type of mobile device, we're thrilled to support Targus' efforts to bring special offers on needed supplementary products to millions of deserving customers," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "We're proud that our solution can provide their customers with exclusive, digital access to offers created just for them."

For more information about SheerID's verification services, please visit http://www.sheerid.com/we-verify-for-you/



About Targus

Since creating the first laptop case more than 30 years ago, Targus has been a leader in the mobile computing accessories category for businesses and end users alike. Today, Targus continues to advance the category with innovative, productivity-boosting solutions and a wide range of products -- bags, cases, docking stations, and computer peripherals -- that enable an ever-changing workforce to perform at their best -- anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit targus.com.

About SheerID

SheerID's instant eligibility verification solutions ensure margin and profit protection for enterprise and SMB clients while also making personalized marketing programs scaleable. By instantly verifying consumers' eligibility against authoritative data, SheerID delivers a seamless customer experience without interrupting the shopping process. Backed by Voyager Capital, the SheerID verification solution helps clients, including Spotify, The PGA TOUR, and Foot Locker, protect their exclusive offers to high value customer segments such as military, students, and teachers. Verification is available across multiple channels, including online, in-store, via mobile device, or over the phone, all while still keeping customer information safe and secure. SheerID's verification services can be configured for any e-commerce website, internal customer sales/support system, mobile application, or POS system.

