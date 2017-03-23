Tarion announces finalists for best new home builders as chosen by their customers

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Tarion announced the finalists for the 2017 Homeowners' Choice Awards today, the only awards that give Ontario's new home buyers the power to have their new home builder recognized for customer service excellence.

Presented by Tarion, the awards recognize a builder's outstanding customer service in four categories: Small, Medium, Large Volume and High-Rise.

"The Homeowners' Choice Awards are an important opportunity for customers to tell us about their new home buying experience and their level of satisfaction with their builder," said Howard Bogach, Tarion President and CEO. "Each and every home buyer can have a say in whether their builder is worthy of recognition for excellent customer service."

Every fall, Tarion engages a 3rd party research firm to conduct a province-wide customer satisfaction survey of new home owners in their first year of ownership -- specifically, homeowners who took possession between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016.

More than 52,500 invitations to complete the survey were sent by email and post. More than 8,500 completed surveys were returned, representing a response rate of 16 per cent.

Survey questions focused on homeowners' satisfaction with their builder, covering every stage in the homeowner-builder relationship -- from the signing of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale, through construction and the pre-delivery period, to after-sales service.

To qualify for the Awards, builders must have at least five new home possessions during the survey timeframe and a specified number of completed questionnaires must have been received.

Award recipients will be announced at a luncheon in Woodbridge on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

The following new home builders are finalists for this year's awards:

Small Volume Category

(5-20 possessions per year)

Davenport Homes, Peterborough

Greene Homes, Kingston

JF Homes Construction Ltd., Strathroy

Lockwood Brothers Construction, Oxford Station

Luxart Homes Inc., Carleton Place

MacGregor Enterprises Ltd., Kincardine

Medium Volume Category

(21-100 possessions per year)

Hayhoe Homes, St. Thomas

Klemencic Homes, Trenton

Neilcorp Homes, Almonte

Opus Homes, Vaughan

Talos Custom Homes Ltd., Richmond

Wrighthaven Homes Limited, Elora

Large Volume Category

(More than 100 possessions per year)

Arista Homes Ltd., Vaughan

Mountainview Homes, Thorold

Tamarack Development Corp., Ottawa

Tartan Homes, Ottawa

The Daniels Corporation, Toronto

Tribute Communities, Pickering

High-Rise Category

(More than 100 high-rise possessions per year)

Menkes Developments Ltd., Toronto

Onni Group, Toronto

Pratt Homes Barrie, Barrie

The Conservatory Group, Markham

The Daniels Corporation, Toronto

Tridel, Toronto

About Tarion

For more than 40 years, Tarion has been enhancing confidence in the new home buying experience. Tarion is a private, not-for-profit corporation that administers the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act, and backstops the warranty coverage. We set the standards for builder licensing and after-sales service and step in when your builder cannot or will not fulfill their warranty obligations. Since 1976, Ontario's new home warranty program has registered more than two million homes and paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in warranty claims. Our mandate is to serve the public interest, and is what guides us every day.