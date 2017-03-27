Tarion announces finalists for the inaugural Ernest Assaly Award

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Tarion is pleased today to announce the finalists for the inaugural Ernest Assaly Award, an award that recognizes Ontario new home builders who are leaders in quality home building, innovation and community service.

Each year, Tarion conducts a survey for new home owners to rate their builder's performance and customer service, and those who come out on top are recipients of the Homeowners' Choice Awards. But some builders in the province take excellent to exceptional.

"This new award recognizes a builder's longstanding commitment to building quality, innovation and involvement in their community," says Howard Bogach, Tarion's President and CEO. "Ontario has more than 5,000 registered builders, but only 38 met the challenging eligibility criteria and were invited to make a full nomination submission to Tarion."

The award is named after Mr. Ernest Assaly, Tarion's first Board Chair (1976 to 1988). He was a passionate voice for the builder's warranty program, a highly respected award-winning builder and leader in Ontario's residential construction industry.

Finalists for the inaugural award were selected by Tarion's Board of Directors and will be honoured at the Homeowners' Choice Awards luncheon in Woodbridge on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the recipient will also be announced.

The finalists for the Ernest Assaly Award are: Granite Homes; Lockwood Brothers Construction; and, Pinnacle Quality Homes.

Like Tarion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tarionwarrantycorp or follow us on Twitter @TarionWarranty for more information about the 2017 Homeowners' Choice Awards.

About Tarion

For more than 40 years, Tarion has been enhancing confidence in the new home buying experience. Tarion is a private, not-for-profit corporation that administers the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act, and backstops the warranty coverage. We set the standards for builder licensing and after-sales service and step in when your builder cannot or will not fulfill their warranty obligations. Since 1976, Ontario's new home warranty program has registered more than two million homes and paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in warranty claims. Our mandate is to serve the public interest, and is what guides us every day.