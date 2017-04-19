Tarion announces recipients of 2017 Homeowners' Choice Awards

Inaugural Ernest Assaly Award also presented

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Ontario's new home buyers have spoken! The province's home builders with the best customer service were announced today by Tarion at the 2017 Homeowners' Choice Awards ceremony. These are the only awards that focus solely on customer service and let the buyers decide who should shine.

Tarion also introduced a new award in 2017 -- the Ernest Assaly Award -- for an Ontario builder who demonstrates a commitment to building quality and innovation, customer service and community involvement.

The recipients of the Homeowners' Choice Awards are:

Davenport Homes - Small Volume Category

- Small Volume Category Talos Custom Homes Ltd. - Medium Volume Category

- Medium Volume Category Arista Homes Ltd. - Large Volume Category

- Large Volume Category The Daniels Corporation - High-Rise Category

The recipient of the Ernest Assaly Award is:

Lockwood Brothers Construction

"Both of these awards celebrate excellence in the industry and raise the bar for all builders," says Tarion President and CEO Howard Bogach. "They showcase industry leaders who pour their heart and soul into the customer experience and the communities in which they build and live."

The Homeowners' Choice Awards are the result of thousands of new home buyers being polled across the province annually. In 2016, we gave more than 52,500 new home buyers the opportunity to rate their builder, asking them about their builder's performance before, during and after they moved into their new home. More than 8,500 homeowners responded, choosing recipients for outstanding customer service in the four categories.

The new Ernest Assaly Award is similar to a lifetime achievement award. It recognizes the highest level of excellence in Ontario home building while honouring the legacy of Ernest Assaly, a highly respected leader in the residential building industry who was Tarion's first Chair. Only a select number of Ontario builders met the rigorous criteria required to even receive an invitation to make a submission.

While the Homeowners' Choice Awards are determined by new home owners, the recipient of the new Ernest Assaly Award is determined by our Board of Directors.

"For more than 40 years, Tarion has been working with builders and homeowners to build confidence in the home building industry," says Bogach. "Our experience is that builders who go the extra mile create a positive home-buying experience that leads to happy, satisfied home owners, and we're thrilled to recognize the recipients of this year's awards."

For the full list of Homeowners' Choice Awards finalists, click here.

For the full list of the Ernest Assaly Award finalists, click here.

About Tarion

For the past 40 years, Tarion has been enhancing confidence in the new home buying experience. Tarion is a private, not-for-profit corporation that administers the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act, and backstops the warranty coverage. We set the standards for builder licensing and after sales service and step in when your builder cannot or will not fulfill their warranty obligations. Since 1976, Ontario's new home warranty program has registered close to two million homes and paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in warranty claims. Our mandate is to serve the public interest, and is what guides us every day.

