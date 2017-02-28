Tarion Wins International Award for Customer Service

​TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - For the second consecutive year, Tarion has won a Stevie® Award for excellence in customer service.

Tarion was awarded a bronze medal for helping homeowners and builders deal with the trade strikes that caused significant construction delays in 2016. Last year, the organization won two bronze awards for customer service excellence.

"This year, Tarion was again nominated for its customer service in regard to the trade strikes in 2016 and how we all rose to the challenge of communicating effectively with both homeowners and builders," said Howard Bogach, President and CEO of Tarion. "The task of sharing information and problem-solving for homeowners and builders touched almost every department in Tarion.

"This award, coming on the heels of last year's awards, confirms that Tarion's culture of customer service is vibrant and truly exceptional."

Tarion's award was announced at the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service at a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 in Las Vegas.

The Stevie Awards are the world's top sales awards, business development awards, contact centre awards, and customer service awards. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business AwardsSM.

"To put this in perspective, the Stevie Awards received more than 2,300 nominations from companies in 43 countries," said Bogach. "Tarion was up against such well-known companies as Delta Airlines, CISCO, IBM, GoDaddy, DHL, Dow Jones, Wells Fargo and Toshiba.

"This is a terrific accomplishment for Tarion staff."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Tarion

For more than 40 years, Tarion has been enhancing confidence in the new home buying experience. Tarion is a private, not-for-profit corporation that administers the Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act, and backstops the warranty coverage. We set the standards for builder licensing and after-sales service and step in when your builder cannot or will not fulfill their warranty obligations. Since 1976, Ontario's new home warranty program has registered close to two million homes and paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in warranty claims. Our mandate is to serve the public interest, and is what guides us every day.

About The Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in six programs: The American Business Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. A seventh program, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, debuted in April 2016. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com, and follow the Stevie Awards on Twitter @TheStevieAwards.