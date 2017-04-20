Tarku announces closing of a private placement

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that it has completed a private placement (the "Offering") and has raised gross proceeds of $193,500 The closing consisted of 3,870,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 until February 19, 2019. The Shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation which expires 4 months from closing. Cash finders' fees were paid on the proceeds from the closing in the amount of $4,900.

About Tarku:

Tarku Resources Ltd. is an exploration company focused on discovery in the mineral-rich Canadian landscape. The foundation of the company is based on an experienced management team with a track record of success. The goal of Tarku is to provide success for shareholders through the implementation of strategic property acquisition, the use of proven exploration techniques and the exploitation of fertile ground. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the company's properties.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."