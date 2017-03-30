Tarku Finalizes Acquisition of Berthiaume Project

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:TKU) (the "Company") announces that it has completed the acquisition, press released January 12, 2017, of a 100% undivided interest in 29 mineral claims, comprising approximately 1,625 hectares or 16.25 sq/km, near the Municipality of Matagami, Quebec (the "Property"), with Marché des Capitaux The Ask ("The Ask") and Syndicated Capital Corp. ("Syndicated"), together the "Vendors." Both Vendors are arm's length parties to the Company, their current ownership in the claims is 75% and 25%, respectively.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired the Property with the following consideration:

an aggregate cash payment of $15,000, upon approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange. $11,250 to The Ask and $3,750 to Syndicated issuance of 800,000 common shares upon, approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange. 600,000 common shares to The Ask and 200,000 to Syndicated a 1% net smelter royalty ("NSR") 0.75 % to The Ask and 0.25% to Syndicated



The NSR can be reduced by 50% with the payment of $500,000 ($375,000 to The Ask and $125,000 to Syndicated)

The Company has received approval by the TSX-Venture Exchange.

About Tarku:

Tarku Resources Ltd. is an exploration company focused on discovery in the mineral-rich Canadian landscape. The foundation of the company is based on an experienced management team with a track record of success. The goal of Tarku is to provide success for shareholders through the implementation of strategic property acquisition, the use of proven exploration techniques and the exploitation of fertile ground. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the company's properties.

