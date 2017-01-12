Tascent Introduces Breakthrough Iris and Face Recognition System

Combination of performance and design to enable next generation of multimodal biometric applications in travel, identity, and access

LOS GATOS, CA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Tascent™, Inc., a biometrics and identity innovation company, today introduced Tascent™ InSight® One, a new class of iris and face recognition system designed for high throughput enrollment, identification, and authentication. With a groundbreaking combination of compact size, outstanding biometric performance, and a human-centric approach to design and usability, InSight One overcomes many of the traditional barriers for biometric systems and sets the stage for a wide array of next generation applications in consumer travel and border management, access control, financial services, and identity programs.

InSight One captures dual iris and face images in about 2 seconds, working at a distance of 0.5 to 1.0m (20 to 40 inches) and easily accommodating users across a wide range of heights. With a simple, intuitive user interface, InSight One's fully automated process makes biometric capture easy even for first time users, delivering images that meet or exceed demanding ISO / ICAO standards for format and quality.

"After years of development leveraging the experience from processing tens of millions of passengers a year in our global deployments, Tascent is tremendously excited to announce the availability of InSight One," says Joey Pritikin, VP of Marketing and Product Management at Tascent. "We set out to create a product with the versatility of combined iris and face capture that would change perspectives on usability, performance, and design for biometric systems. The result is something that really connects with people while delivering outstanding biometric performance, unlike anything of its kind."

InSight One's leading-edge biometric capability is matched by its sleek, modern design. Its customizable LCD and LED user interface is seamlessly integrated into the precision-crafted aluminum enclosure, delivering a natural, unified, and visually-pleasing user experience.

Tascent offers a variety of mounting options to enable tight integration of InSight One in desktop, e-Gate, and kiosk applications as well as custom color options to aesthetically match its deployed environment. The device is fully self-contained, providing Ethernet and USB interfaces to integrate with networked, PC-connected, and embedded solutions. Leading encryption technologies are used to ensure data is protected in-transit and at-rest.

"We have seen new and unprecedented demands for biometric authentication driven by the strong growth in international travel, the need to deliver robust services in healthcare, finance, and government, and the melding of our digital and physical worlds," says Dean Senner, CEO of Tascent. "With InSight One, Tascent addresses these demands with a solution that is natural and trustworthy. The implications for delivering seamless, hassle-free security, efficiency, and personalization are profound."

With key product certifications in place, InSight One is now available for purchase. Tascent has received its first production orders, and will be deploying InSight One in consumer-facing applications focusing on travel and identity in early 2017.

About Tascent, Inc.

Tascent develops and deploys biometric identity products and solutions that excel in challenging real-world environments. Each year, tens of millions of people rely on Tascent's biometric technologies for secure, seamless travel, public safety, and commerce. Founded in 2015, Tascent has a strong heritage in iris recognition and multimodal high-throughput and mobile biometrics stemming from its acquisition of AOptix Technologies' Identity Solutions business unit. Tascent is based in Silicon Valley, CA and supports customers and partners globally with offices in Washington DC, Dubai and Singapore. https://www.tascent.com