TaskEasy Raises $21.3M Series C to Expand On-Demand Lawn Maintenance Services

TaskEasy brings online convenience to property and lawn maintenance nationwide, improves customer and property manager experience, and contractor efficiency

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - TaskEasy, the premier nationwide on-demand lawn maintenance provider, announced an oversubscribed $21.3M Series C round led by River Cities Capital with participation from new investors Camber Creek, as well as existing investors Moderne Ventures, Grotech Ventures, Access Venture Partners, and Delta Electronics Capital. The funding, from a mix of financial and strategic investors, comes after TaskEasy's latest milestone of delivering over one million services and will be used to expedite company growth and product development.

"It's always been our mission to provide world-class services directly to consumers and property portfolio managers while helping reliable contractors build a sustainable business," said Ken Davis, CEO of TaskEasy. "With this funding we'll be able to broaden our current product offering and enhance the customer experience, while making our contractors more efficient and more profitable."

TaskEasy provides lawn mowing and snow removal services, and works closely with homeowners, property managers, and real estate professionals who can easily upload entire property lists to their client portal, allowing for easy one-time or recurring scheduling of services. "We're excited for this strategic partnership and we truly believe TaskEasy challenges the status quo. They provide real value to the home services industry and property managers nationwide," stated Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner of Moderne Ventures, who provided a key strategic investment from the real estate industry.

Parag Rathi, Vice President at River Cities Capital Funds, stated, "We're excited to build our partnership with an investment in TaskEasy. TaskEasy is the clear leader in the on-demand exterior property maintenance industry and we're eager to help grow their business as it solves real pain points for property managers, consumers, and contractors alike."

TaskEasy has performed over one million tasks in more than 10,000 cities in all 50 states. The company has established the largest network of screened and insured lawn maintenance contractors, with over 5,000 small businesses across the country performing work for TaskEasy customers.

About TaskEasy

TaskEasy makes exterior maintenance as easy as shopping online. With the click of a button, TaskEasy delivers lawn care services direct to customers. As the first company to apply the services on-demand model nationwide for home exterior maintenance and multi-site property management, TaskEasy's proprietary platform establishes a fair market price and supports guaranteed, quality service for homeowners, property managers, and landscape contractors. For more information, visit TaskEasy.com.

About River Cities Capital

River Cities is a growth equity firm investing in high-potential healthcare and information technology companies. A consistent, cohesive team has honed its strategy over five funds with compelling performance. River Cities seeks to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, investing significant human capital to leverage its domain expertise and a network of thought leaders assembled over the last 20 years. With nearly $600 million of capital raised and a consistent track record of success, River Cities has established itself as a preferred source of growth capital. The firm, located in Cincinnati, OH and Raleigh, NC, is actively seeking new investments for its $200 million Fund V. For more information, visit www.rccf.com.

About Grotech Ventures

Founded in 1984, Grotech Ventures is a leading investor in high-potential technology companies. With more than $1.3B under management, Grotech seeks innovative IT companies with particular emphasis on digital and social media; software and SaaS; security and storage technologies; healthcare information technology; and communications technology and services. Grotech continues to invest and add value throughout the growth of its portfolio companies. General partners include Frank Adams, Chuck Cullen, Lawson DeVries, Steve Fredrick, Don Rainey and Joe Zell. The firm has offices in Virginia, Maryland and Colorado. For more information, please visit www.grotech.com.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures™ is an early stage venture fund investing in technology companies in and around the multi-trillion dollar industries of real estate, mortgage, finance, insurance, and home services. Moderne Ventures invests in those companies that are challenging the status quo, filling the gaps and building value into these key marketplaces and have the ability to expand into other markets. Moderne has partnered with more than 300 corporations and executives within these industries who are investors, mentors and advisers to Moderne and its companies -- together they make up the Moderne Network™. The Moderne Accelerator™ launches companies into Moderne's target marketplaces through education, exposure and access to the valuable insight from our Moderne Network of expert advisors. Additional information available at www.moderneventures.com.

About Delta Electronics Capital

Delta Electronics Capital is the corporate investment arm of Delta Group. Delta Group is the world's leading provider of power management and thermal management solutions, as well as a major source for components, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, and renewable energy solutions. Delta Group has sales offices worldwide and manufacturing plants in Taiwan, China, Thailand, Japan, Mexico, India, Brazil and Europe. As a global leader in power electronics, Delta's mission is, "To provide innovative, clean and efficient energy solutions for a better tomorrow." For more information, visit www.deltaww.com.

About Camber Creek

Camber Creek contributes in a direct and significant way to the success of its portfolio companies by leveraging the real estate expertise, operating experience and portfolio of assets of its partners, investors, and advisors. Their investment team has investing, operating, and technology experience and expertise across a range of real estate businesses, including construction, property management, development, and leasing. Their investors own, operate and manage over 150 million square feet of real estate in the U.S., giving us a unique competitive advantage as an investor and value-added partner in the real estate technology space. For more information, visit www.cambercreek.com.