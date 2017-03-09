TAtech Traffic Quality Declaration Brings Standards & Transparency to Job Advertising

Publisher Declaration facilitates fair & honest cross-publisher ROI evaluation to ensure optimal allocation of employers' recruitment marketing budgets

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - TAtech: The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions today announced the launch of the TAtech Traffic Quality Declaration, a voluntary self-evaluation that provides a robust yet easy-to-understand framework for publishers to explain their traffic measurement practices. In doing so, the veil of darkness is lifted from the opaque, often frustrating process of evaluating the value of candidate traffic delivered to employers through their job advertising purchase.

The Declaration is the inaugural work product of the TAtech member-driven working group for Traffic Quality, represented by over 30 leading job advertising publishers, and chaired by Tom Chevalier, vice president, Product at Appcast. Chevalier noted, "As recruitment marketing evolves toward interconnectivity & interdependence of advertisers, publishers & technology solution providers, so grows the importance of establishing standards & transparency in how job advertising traffic quality is defined and valued."

In lead up to the launch of the Declaration, the working group researched the traffic measurement challenges faced by publishers and advertisers alike. Mona Tawakali, vice president, Digital Strategy at KRT Marketing, who provides media investment recommendations to leading global employers who utilize job advertising solutions from dozens of publishers, stated, "In the absence of standards, measuring the effectiveness of job advertising media spend across publishers & analytics suites -- whether purchased under duration, subscription or pay-for-performance (CPM, CPC, CPA) payment model -- is difficult if not impossible. At KRT, we anticipate using the Declaration as part of our planning process so that we can ensure our customers' job ads meet or exceed minimum measurement standards."

Core tenets of The TAtech working group for Traffic Quality include:

Employers (Advertisers) Deserve:

Transparency - understanding what traffic counts and what doesn't as the foundation for evaluation

Publishers Deserve:

A fair playing field - empower employers to make "apples to apples" value assessments through transparency

"Nearly half of all online traffic is not human -- meaning there is absolutely no chance the advertiser will receive a qualified applicant or hire," explained Chevalier. "The Declaration provides a framework to help publishers explain how they account for this activity, among other such challenges, and gives advertisers the ability to understand and decide how to value this traffic when making ad buying decisions."

The Traffic Quality Declaration is available to all publishers for review & completion, regardless of TAtech membership status. The inaugural class of publishers who have completed & made the Declaration available to advertisers will be shared at the TAtech Spring Congress in Chicago, IL on April 22-23, 2017. Inquires may be directed to tom.chevalier@appcast.io

