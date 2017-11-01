Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Confirms Canadian Trading Halt Lifted at Open of Market on November 1, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a company engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space, today announced that the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") provided the Company written notification on October 31, 2017 that the AMF has lifted the Canadian Cease Trade Order ("Trading Halt"). Trading in the Company's securities for its Canadian-based shareholders will commence at market open Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

The Trading Halt was initially instituted on August 21, 2015 as a result of the Company failing to make certain filings with SEDAR (the Canadian equivalent to EDGAR) which the Company was required to. The Company has recently instituted protocols to insure the Company's timely periodic filings on SEDAR to prevent a Canadian trading halt from occurring in the future.

The AMF is the body mandated by the Québec government to regulate Québec's financial markets and assist consumers of financial products and services. The AMF is unique in that it oversees, in an integrated manner, the areas of insurance, securities, derivatives, deposit institutions -- other than banks -- and the distribution of financial products and services.

Tauriga's CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed "The Company has worked diligently with the AMF over the past two months to satisfy all outstanding requirements so that trading of Tauriga's shares could resume in Canada. The Company deeply values its many loyal Canadian shareholders and wishes to express its appreciation for the patience exhibited by its Canadian shareholder base. Lastly, the Company wants to recognize the outstanding work done by its Quebec based consultant, Mathieu Landry-Girouard, in reaching a successful outcome with the AMF."

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC Pink Current: TAUG ) is engaged in building life sciences company through the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies. The Company is presently focused on its upcoming contemplated launch of a Cupacu Butter based lip balm product branded under the name: Herman. The Company has previously disclosed that it plans to launch this product to the retail marketplace during mid-late Autumn of 2017. The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments.

