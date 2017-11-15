Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Focused on Consummating Significant Transactions to Build Long Term Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), engaged in the building of life sciences businesses and technologies, today announced its intention to consummate one or more significant acquisition and/or licensing transactions during the calendar year 2018 to both restore and create long term shareholder value. Specifically, Tauriga will evaluate and, where appropriate after a stringent due diligence process, execute on opportunities to expand its business through either the acquisition or the license of products and businesses that offer attractive growth characteristics and/or margins.

The Company expects that its balance sheet and cash position will have been materially strengthened by the end of 2017. As such, the Company's Board of Directors believes the Company will have the resources necessary to consummate acquisition and/or licensing transactions which will provide its stockholders with long-term value. Of course, there can be no guarantee that the Company will be successful in consummating a transaction and, even if it is, whether such a transaction will be successful or result in creating shareholder value or significant revenues.

Tauriga remains committed as well to the commercial launch and of its licensed cupuacu butter lip balm product, branded as "HerMan". The Company will continue its efforts to generate revenue from this product in a complimentary manner to any potential acquisition or licensing activity.

Tauriga's CEO Seth M. Shaw commented, "The Board of Directors believes that the timing is now correct to seriously evaluate potential opportunities with the goal of consummating potential attractive acquisition and licensing transactions during calendar year 2018. The Company wishes to thank its many shareholders for their loyalty exhibited over the past two and half years and management will do its very best to reward its shareholders with a successful long term future."

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG) is engaged in building life sciences company through the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies. The Company is presently focused on its upcoming contemplated launch of a Cupacu Butter based lip balm product branded under the name: Herman. The Company has previously disclosed that it plans to launch this product to the retail marketplace during mid-late Autumn of 2017. The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. Please visit the Corporate Website at www.tauriga.com

