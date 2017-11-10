Tauriga Sciences Inc. Progresses Towards Commercial Launch of its Licensed Proprietary Cupuacu Butter Lip Balm Product

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 10, 2017) - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), engaged in the building of life sciences businesses and technologies, today announced with its licensor Ice + Jam LLC ("Ice + Jam"), that the Companies have realized important progress towards the upcoming launch of their proprietary cupuacu butter based lip balm product (Branded as: "HerMan"). The Companies expect that the marketable inventory, which incorporates the final formulation and packaging modification(s), could be delivered by Ariel Laboratories (the "Manufacturer") as early as December 01, 2017.

The Companies are also confident that there will be some initial customer orders between now and the previously announced targeted commercial launch date of December 17, 2017.

Lastly, Tauriga has recently funded a portion of the product marketing and promotion budget to Ice + Jam. As a result, Ice + Jam has been concentrating its efforts on completing the various marketing materials for the support of the above-mentioned planned commercial launch.

From a composition analysis, HerMan is primarily composed of the compound Theobroma Grandiflorium ("Cupuacu Butter" or "Superfruit") to leverage the potential benefits that have been well documented historically (see paragraph directly below). The Reformulation process specifically addresses the following two issues: maintaining a formula as close as possible to 100% Cupuacu Butter and preventing the drying out of the product in the tube (package). This will be accomplished through testing the product with various natural Emollients -- to determine the best way to maintain the Superfruit's natural state and texture.

Cupuacu Butter is derived from the fruit of the Cupuacu Tree, a tropical rainforest tree related to Cacao (the base of chocolate production). Common throughout the Amazon basin (South America), it is widely cultivated in the jungles of Colombia, Bolivia and Peru and in the north of Brazil, with the largest production in Pará, followed by Amazonas, Rondônia and Acre. Cupuacu Butter is a good plant alternative to lanolin, offering the capacity to attract 240% more water, allowing it to function much more effectively as a skin hydrator and moisturizer. In addition, though it's not recognized as an SPF (Sun Protection Factor), Cupuacu Butter is well known for its ability to absorb damaging UVA / UVB rays ("Ultra Violet Rays") for natural sun protection.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG) is engaged in building life sciences company through the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies. The Company is presently focused on its upcoming contemplated launch of a Cupacu Butter based lip balm product branded under the name: Herman. The Company has previously disclosed that it plans to launch this product to the retail marketplace during mid-late Autumn of 2017. The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. Please visit the Corporate Website at www.tauriga.com

