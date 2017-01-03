Tauriga Sciences, Inc. RolLeaf Branded Product Now Complete; Cannabidiol "CBD" Infused Roll On Product for Muscle Tension Relief

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a company engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space, today announced it has completed the formulation, graphics, and packaging for its proprietary CBD infused Roll On product for muscle tension relief, branded and trademarked under the name RolLeaf. As previously disclosed, the Company is forming a new subsidiary called ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC ("ColluMauxil") to focus on the development, marketing, and licensing of non-opioid products and product lines that specifically target muscle tension, a key component of pain. From a logistics standpoint, the Company believes the RolLeaf product(s) will be ready for marketing and distribution to the retail marketplace during the 1st calendar quarter of 2017.

A key ingredient of the product is cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, which is 99+% pure, anhydrous (crystalline) cannabidiol (CBD) that is extracted from hemp. Because the Company's formula utilizes 99+% pure CBD isolate that contains no THC, the Company formulated the RolLeaf product(s) with the expectation that sales of this product would be legal in all 50 states, South America, Europe and Australia.

On December 14, 2016 the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (the "DEA") added a notice to the Federal Register that quietly informed the public that it had established "a new drug code for marihuana extract." The DEA's argument is that the agency is entitled to regulate CBD oil because all extracts contain trace amounts of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis which remains illegal at the federal level.

As a result Tauriga sought legal advice from several reputable law firms and legal sources to ensure that its shareholders are protected and that the Company complies with all federal and state regulations. After careful legal review, the Company believes at this time, that RolLeaf remains legal to sell throughout the United States. Specifically Section 7606 of the 2014 Congressional Farm Bill (H.R. 2642 - Agricultural Act of 2014 of the 113th Congress) defines hemp as distinct from marijuana and is therefore removed from the definition as a controlled substance when grown under a compliant state program. Additionally cannabidiol (CBD) is not listed on the federal schedule of controlled substances and the Final Rule published on December 14th by the DEA was not a scheduling action but rather an administrative action related to record keeping. However in light of these recent events, the Company believes that there may be increased risk in the future (with respect to CBD) due to the DEA's recent categorization efforts.

It should also be noted that Tauriga has obtained 3rd party laboratory certificate of analysis (COA) confirming that the CBD isolate used in formulating RolLeaf is both pure and within the guidelines of what is currently legal to sell in the United States.

Tauriga's CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, "The Company has been excited about the prospects of a commercial launch of its CBD infused Roll On product. Over the past few weeks, there has been significant potential interest expressed to the Company from both distributors and retailers alike. The Company has worked diligently to complete what it believes to be an excellent product with a focus also on the graphics, logo, and packaging to enhance attractiveness. Due to the DEA's December 14th proclamation, the Company has been extremely cautious and diligent in understanding and complying with the legal landscape and potential future consequences to launching a product such as RolLeaf. The Company will continue to follow developments very closely and fully commits to its shareholders that it will work to comply with all federal or state laws in its efforts to build potential long term businesses and revenue streams."

