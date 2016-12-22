Taxpayer relief deadline is December 31, 2016 for requests related to 2006

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Canada Revenue Agency

The CRA would like to remind taxpayers and registrants that they have until December 31, 2016 to make a taxpayer relief request related to 2006.

Taxpayer relief is limited to tax years or reporting periods that ended within 10 calendar years of the year the taxpayer relief request is made. The CRA may also cancel interest and penalties that accrued within 10 calendar years of the year the taxpayer relief request is made, regardless of the tax year or reporting period in which the debt originated.

The deadline applies to taxpayer relief requests for:

the 2006 tax year;

any reporting period that ended during the 2006 calendar year; and

any interest and penalties that accrued during the 2006 calendar year for any tax year or reporting period.

If you are involved in a tax process with the CRA, including an audit, objection, or appeal for the 2006 tax year, or a reporting period that ended in 2006, and are not sure if you need to make a taxpayer relief request, then you should make a request before the December 31, 2016 deadline.

Taxpayers and registrants or their authorized representatives can make a request to the CRA to cancel penalties or interest by filling out Form RC4288 Request for Taxpayer Relief - Cancel or Waive Penalties or Interest and forward it along with all supporting documentation to one of the designated offices listed at the end of the form.

For information on all types of taxpayer relief requests, go to cra.gc.ca/taxpayerrelief.

Quick Facts

The CRA administers the taxpayer relief provisions that give it discretion to cancel or waive penalties or interest when taxpayers and registrants are unable to meet their tax obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.

The CRA may also accept certain late-filed, amended, or revoked income tax elections, and issue income tax refunds or reduce income tax payable beyond the normal three-year period.

