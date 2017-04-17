Taylor Morrison Recognizes HomeAid America as 2017 Corporate Charity

Donation of $25,000 made to HomeAid and its Chapters

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer, has named HomeAid, a leading non-profit provider of housing for the homeless, as one of their 2017 corporate charities. The company will be providing a donation of $15,000 to HomeAid America and an additional $10,000 more to its local chapters to help build housing for service providers addressing homelessness nationwide.

Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison's President and CEO and a member of HomeAid America's National Board of Directors, presented the check to Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America, at a company event in Phoenix on April 11.

"We are delighted to recognize HomeAid and support their efforts to help end homelessness in America," said Palmer. "Our team members are incredibly passionate about building communities for people to thrive in, and HomeAid does just that by offering opportunities for our nation's homeless to get back on their feet, attain self-sufficiency and acquire longer-term housing."

Taylor Morrison is involved with HomeAid in a number of its markets including Houston, and three areas in California: San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Orange County, where they have had representatives sit on the local Boards of Directors and have also built several projects for charities in their areas. With this new national connection, HomeAid and Taylor Morrison will work together to grow Company involvement in more areas where HomeAid has chapters and open additional HomeAid chapters in markets where Taylor Morrison builds.

"We are humbled to receive this recognition and donation from Taylor Morrison," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "Taylor Morrison has a wonderful social consciousness and we are lucky to have them as a supporter. We are especially fortunate to have Sheryl Palmer join our national Board of Directors and Executive Committee this year. During her short tenure, she has already made a huge impact and the energy she brings to our cause is infectious!"

About HomeAid America

Founded in 1989, HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals with 17 chapters in 12 states across the country. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 470 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $215 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 270,000 previously homeless people over the years, as well as provided a location for services that help these people get back on their feet. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016 and 2017 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

