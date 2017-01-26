TaylorMade and PXG Join Golf Anti-Counterfeiting Group

Six of the World's Top Golf Manufacturers Continue Fight Against Counterfeits

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - The U.S. Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group (The Golf Group) announced today the addition of two members to the growing roster of golf manufacturers joining forces to help stop the spread of counterfeit golf products. TaylorMade Golf and Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) join current members Acushnet Company; Callaway-Odyssey; Srixon, Cleveland Golf and XXIO and PING to represent 11 of the golf industry's most popular brands.

"We have made a lot of progress as a group, but there's still work to do and these two companies help us bring new ammunition to our fight to keep golf real," said Joe Nauman Executive Vice President for Corporate and Legal for Acushnet Company. "We are committed to protecting our brands and committed to our customers and we're excited to have TaylorMade and PXG with us as ambassadors for the group and the game of golf."

Based in Carlsbad, Calif. TaylorMade was founded in 1979 and has since grown into one of the largest manufacturers of golf clubs and accessories.

"Counterfeit equipment is both damaging to the industry and to the consumers who unknowingly purchase these products," said Ryan Lauder, TaylorMade Golf spokesperson. "This is why we're eager to throw our weight behind the Group, which has done great work educating the golf community and making inroads with law enforcement. We hope to help maintain those relationships and provide a model for all industries to eliminate the spread of illegal counterfeits."

The Scottsdale-headquartered PXG formed in 2014.

"An important part of our mission is upholding the integrity of our brand and protecting consumers from counterfeit product," said PXG Founder Bob Parsons. "The Golf Group initiative will enable us to join forces with other major golf equipment manufacturers to help protect the future of the sport."

The Golf Group has worked with international law enforcement to identify manufacturers of counterfeit golf products, seize their inventory and punish when possible. Through 2016, The Group has helped keep more than two million counterfeit products out of the marketplace. Last year, the group seized more than 10,000 counterfeit products, primarily in China. The criminals responsible for those counterfeit operations were sentenced to a combined eight years of jail time and ordered to pay fines 810,000 RMB (more than $110,000).

To help consumers learn more about counterfeit products and their inherent risks, The Golf Group will publish and distribute the "Golf Anti-Counterfeiting Primer" at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show. The primer will contain information and unique graphics to help inform golf club pros and golfers about the risks associated with buying counterfeit products, or buying from unauthorized retailers. Those materials will also be found at www.keepgolfreal.com.

About The U.S. Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group

The Golf Anti-Counterfeiting Group consists of six of the most well-known golf companies in the world -- Acushnet Company, whose brands are Titleist, FootJoy and Scotty Cameron; Callaway-Odyssey; Srixon, Cleveland Golf and XXIO; PING; PXG and TaylorMade Golf. Formed in 2004, the Golf Anti-Counterfeiting Group has supported the efforts of international law enforcement and government agencies to conduct raids and investigations of counterfeit operations, as well as raise public awareness of the issue. Since its inception, the Golf Group's efforts led to the shutdown of more than 1,500 websites and authorities have seized more than two million counterfeit golf products -- highlighted by a clustering campaign initiative resulting in the arrest of more than 40 suspects from raids of 21 different locations.