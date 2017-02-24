TBN Partnering With Christians in Defense of Israel, Liberty Counsel, for Powerful Weekly Program Spotlighting Jewish Nation and People

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - For over forty years faith-and-family television leader Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has been a steadfast champion of the nation and people of Israel. On February 28th TBN will partner with two national grassroots organizations -- Christians in Defense of Israel (CIDI) and Liberty Counsel -- in the premiere of an exclusive original series, Why Israel Matters, designed to demonstrate in a powerful way the crucial importance of the Jewish State of Israel to Christians, to America, and to the world.

"From the moment TBN first went on the air back in 1973, we've taken seriously the scriptural promise that God will bless those who bless Israel," said TBN Chairman Matt Crouch. "Whether it's the scores of Holy Land tours we've guided over the years that have introduced countless thousands of people to the land of the Bible, or TBN's very own state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Jerusalem, we've always prioritized blessing and standing with Israel. Now we're proud to team up with CIDI and Liberty Counsel for an exciting new weekly show that will give viewers an up-close look at this nation and people so close to the heart of God."

Filmed on location and with many fascinating guests, Why Israel Matters explores the awe-inspiring wonder of this tiny miracle nation from its biblical roots and its heartbreaking history as a scattered people, to its tenacious reemergence as an independent nation and its role today as a model of courage, perseverance, and hope that can inspire people throughout the world.

Each week host Mati Shoshani will guide viewers through the fascinating elements of Israel's still-unfolding narrative. Among the weekly episodes:

Homecoming, unforgettable stories of Aliyah, the unique and often difficult journey taken by Jews who have chosen to return to their promised homeland -- Israel!

Neighbors, the compelling account of how Israel has survived and thrived as an island of stability and beacon of hope and prosperity in the Middle East -- a region torn by perpetual war, conflict, and chaos.

Miracles, a look at the remarkable and world-changing advances Israel has made in the areas of technology, agriculture, and military security.

Survivors, a look at how Israel's challenging past gives its present-day citizens courage and perseverance to thrive and prosper in today's often hostile world.

"There has never been a more important time for Christians and others of good will across America and around the world to stand in solidarity with the nation and people of Israel," said Mat Staver, founder of Christians in Defense of Israel and Liberty Counsel. "Why Israel Matters is designed to help viewers grow in their understanding of the strong bond each of us shares with Israel through our faith, our heritage, and our worldview. Every viewer will be inspired and empowered to be thoughtful, compelling participants in the global conversation about Israel. Won't you join us!"

Tune in Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. EST / 7:30 p.m. PST starting February 28th for Why Israel Matters -- only on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. Find where TBN is airing near you with our channel finder, or watch TBN on our livestream HERE.

About the Trinity Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

About Christians in Defense of Israel

With over 300,000 members and participants across America, Christians in Defense of Israel is one of the nation's foremost grassroots activist organizations committed to standing strong for Israel and the Jewish people. Find out more at www.CIDIsrael.org.

About Liberty Counsel

Liberty Counsel is an international litigation, education, and policy organization. Liberty Counsel has a number of affiliated ministries, including Christians in Defense of Israel and Covenant Journey, a program that provides a life-changing experience in Israel for Christian college-age students who have leadership potential. Find out more at www.LC.org and www.CovenantJourney.org.