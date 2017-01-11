T'Boli Gold Mine Resource Program

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Rizal Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE: RZL) ("Rizal" or the "Company") announces receipt of a finalized report from leading mining industry consultants, CSA Global, in relation to proposed resource upgrade work at the T'Boli gold mine.

CSA Global was retained to review the existing T'Boli Inferred resource estimate of 3.8Mt at 8.7g/t Au and 27g/t Ag. The purpose of the review was to detail a recommended work program sufficient for upgrade of this estimate to include higher resource categories, thereby enabling potential estimation of a mineral reserve. The review was carried out by Steve Rose, Principal Mining Geologist with CSA Global.

The core tenets of the work program recommended by CSA Global following its review are:

Maintain focus on North Vein A and B and South Vein given strong demonstrated continuity Utilize exclusively underground diamond drilling from existing development Push the current decline to allow survey access to old workings Strong focus on drilling techniques that optimize core recovery (use triple tube)

The total quantum of drilling envisaged by a staged work program is 133 holes from 8 drill cuddies for just over 30,000 metres of drilling.

Rizal is currently reviewing the specific recommendations contained in the report with a view to developing a drill program schedule and budget at T'Boli over the coming year.

