TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) - Transcontinental Inc.'s (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B) Media Sector, TC Media, announced today the sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc., a company led by Ms. Josée Pilotte, also publisher and owner of the Accès, LE journal des Pays-d'en-Haut newspaper. The 8 employees of this newspaper are transferred to the acquirer, along with 2 employees from TC Media's Production team. The Corporation would like to thank them for their professionalism and wishes them the best for the future. Furthermore, TC Transcontinental also concluded a multi-year printing and distribution agreement with the acquirer.

This transaction is part of the process for the sale of TC Media's local and regional newspapers in Quebec and Ontario, which was made public in a press release issued by Transcontinental Inc. on April 18.

About TC Transcontinental

Canada's largest printer with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, TC Transcontinental's mission is to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. The Corporation's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business and philanthropic activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 7,000 employees in Canada and the United States, and revenues of C$2.0 billion in 2016. Website www.tc.tc