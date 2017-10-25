TC Media sells its Sorel-Tracy weekly: Les 2 Rives

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - Transcontinental Inc.'s (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B) Media Sector, TC Media, announced today the sale of its Sorel-Tracy-based weekly Les 2 Rives, as well as its related web property, to DBC Communications inc., a company led by its president, Mr. Benoit Chartier, also owner of the following newspapers: L'Oeil Régional, Le Clairon de Saint-Hyacinthe, La Pensée de Bagot, Gestion et Technologies Agricoles and Le Courrier de Saint-Hyacinthe, the longest-running French-language newspaper in America. The 8 employees of this newspaper are transferred to the acquirer. The Corporation would like to thank them for their professionalism and wishes them the best for the future. Furthermore, TC Transcontinental will continue to provide printing and distribution services as it already does for the other publications of the acquirer.

This transaction is part of the process for the sale of TC Media's local and regional newspapers in Québec and Ontario, which was made public in a press release issued by Transcontinental Inc. on April 18. It is the second transaction between TC Media and DBC Communications since the beginning of the year. The first transaction was DBC Communications' acquisition of the assets and activities of L'Oeil Régional in Beloeil in March. .We also note that the two companies have a long-standing business relationship dating back to 1979 when TC Transcontinental had acquired the Saint-Hyacinthe printing plant from the Chartier family.

