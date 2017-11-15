TC Media sells its weekly Courrier Laval

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Transcontinental Inc.'s (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B) Media Sector, TC Media, announces today the sale of its weekly Courrier Laval, as well as its related web property, to 2M Média. This company is led by Mr. Martin Olivier, President, and Mr. Martin Routhier, Vice President, who are both former TC Media managers. Fourteen employees of Courrier Laval are transferred to the acquirer, along with two employees from TC Media's Production team. Furthermore, TC Transcontinental also concluded a multi-year agreement for the printing and distribution of this publication.

TC Transcontinental therefore hands over the reins to 2M Média to carry on the activities of Courrier Laval, a jewel of the weekly newspaper landscape in Québec. The Corporation would like to thank all the employees who have shown dedication and professionalism over the years and wishes them the very best for the future at 2M Média.

Martin Olivier spent close to 13 years working at TC Media, namely as General Manager of Courrier Laval. Martin Routhier served as General Manager of TC Media's Montreal West publications for many years. Ensuring the sustainability of Courrier Laval, which celebrated its 71th anniversary this year, is something both acquirers have at heart.

This transaction is part of the sale process of TC Media's local and regional newspapers in Québec and Ontario, which was made public in a press release issued by Transcontinental Inc. on April 18.

About TC Transcontinental

Canada's largest printer with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, TC Transcontinental's mission is to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. The Corporation's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business and philanthropic activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A)(TSX:TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 7,000 employees in Canada and the United States, and revenues of C$2.0 billion in 2016. Website www.tc.tc