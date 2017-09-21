tCell Delivers Universal DevOps-Friendly AppSec Solution

Support for Web Servers Further Simplifies Enterprise Deployment and Bolsters Comprehensive Attack Protections for Widest Range of New and Legacy Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - tCell, creators of the application immune system, today introduced a Web Server Agent into its flagship offering to further underscore its reputation as the only complete, DevOps-oriented AppSec solution on the market. The latest enhancement to the company's award-winning technology, tCell's Web Server Agent simplifies deployment and provides comprehensive attack protection for both new and existing applications in production. tCell will showcase its new offering in Booth G3 at AppSec USA 2017, which is being held this week at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.

tCell's Web Server Agent works as a third-party module for common web servers, such as NGINX, Apache, and IIS, to provide protection of applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks, including Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), SQL Injection (SQLi), and Command Injection (CMDi). Companies choose tCell because of the breadth of coverage and ease of adoption. The addition of the Web Server Agent expands these protections even further by simplifying deployment and expanding the types of applications tCell can protect.

"We're extremely excited to deploy tCell's Web Server Agent," said Bernie Leung, Director of Security & Compliance at ClearSlide. "Extending the capabilities of tCell to new services across the enterprise at the proxy and server level improves our security and further protects both the company and our customers."

tCell provides the most comprehensive solution for web application security due to its ability to instrument the application in all the right places: in the application server, in the browser, and now in the web server. tCell's security analytics augment information collected from its agents with threat intelligence feeds, tCell's security research, and custom policies. From this data, tCell generates actionable insight -- in real-time -- that empowers security professionals to isolate and identify active attackers, separate breaches from attack attempts, and create and enforce active protection policies. With instrumentation in all the key areas of the application, including the web server, tCell leads the industry in pushing Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) technology forward.

"Web apps continue to be the 'Achilles' heel' of nearly every company or institution with a mission-critical online presence. The recent Equifax breach is just the latest example of how web app security remains poorly understood and protections continue to be inadequate," said Michael Feiertag, CEO of tCell. "At the end of the day, companies use applications, and applications are vulnerable. RASP offers a solution for companies to defend their public-facing applications from these kinds of attacks, and our Web Server Agent is a simple way to get started."

Also taking place at AppSec USA 2017, Co-Founder and VP of Engineering Boris Chen and Senior Security Engineer Dr. Aaron David Goldman will present "Black-Box Approximate Taint Tracking by Utilizing Data Partitioning" today from 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. EDT in Coronado L.

About tCell

tCell protects web applications and API services from attacks. Using advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection functionality, tCell secures web applications in production using server-side instrumentation, browser-side instrumentation, and cloud-based analytics. tCell is the only solution for companies leveraging DevOps, Agile, or microservices to protect their applications without code or network changes. Whether applications are on-premises or cloud-based, tCell's unique approach makes application security easy. Funded by Menlo Ventures, A Capital, Allegis Capital, Webb Investment Network, CrunchFund, and SV Angel, tCell boasts an impressive team from innovators that include Splunk, Okta, Blue Coat/Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, and SkyHigh Networks. Learn more at tcell.io.

