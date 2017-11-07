TCG BDC, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend of $0.37 Per Share

NEW YORK--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "us," "our," "TCG BDC" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : CGBD) today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Total investments, at fair value $ 1,964,117 $ 1,719,473 Total assets 2,013,475 1,759,761 Total debt and notes payable 849,770 602,547 Total net assets $ 1,124,353 $ 1,113,743 Net assets per share $ 18.18 $ 18.14

For the three month periods ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Total investment income $ 42,648 $ 38,744 Net investment income (loss) 25,080 21,448 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 463 (5,947 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 25,543 $ 15,501 Basic and diluted per weighted-average common share: Net investment income (loss) $ 0.41 $ 0.47 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments -- (0.13 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 0.41 $ 0.34 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding--Basic and Diluted 61,840,100 45,977,943 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.37

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

On November 7, 2017, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, which is payable on January 17, 2018 to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2017;

Net investment income for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 was $25,080, or $0.41 per share, as compared to $21,448, or $0.47 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2017;

Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 was $463, or $0.00 per share, as compared to $(5,947), or $(0.13) per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2017;

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 was $25,543, or $0.41 per share, as compared to $15,501, or $0.34 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2017; and

On July 5, 2017, the Company issued a total of 454,200 shares of its common stock pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the June 2017 initial public offering ("IPO"). Net of underwriting costs and $0.37 per share dividend declared by the Company's Board of Directors on June 20, 2017, the Company received additional cash proceeds of $7,983.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30, 2017, the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,964,117, comprised of 108 investments in 92 portfolio companies/structured finance obligations/investment fund across 29 industries with 59 sponsors. This compares to the Company's portfolio as of June 30, 2017, as of which date the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,719,473, comprised of 101 investments in 86 portfolio companies/structured finance obligations/investment fund across 29 industries with 59 sponsors.

As of September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, investments consisted of the following:

September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Type--% of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value First Lien Debt (excluding First Lien/Last Out) $ 1,259,983 64.15 % $ 1,091,706 63.50 % First Lien/Last Out Unitranche 230,667 11.74 178,372 10.37 Second Lien Debt 268,783 13.69 250,765 14.58 Structured Finance Obligations 2,585 0.13 2,597 0.15 Equity Investments 13,552 0.69 10,722 0.62 Investment Fund 188,547 9.60 185,311 10.78 Total $ 1,964,117 100.00 % $ 1,719,473 100.00 %

The following table shows our investment activity for the three month period ended September 30, 2017:

Funded Sold/Repaid Principal amount of investments: Amount % of Total Amount % of Total First Lien Debt $ 273,245 86.31 % $ (47,470 ) 69.43 % Second Lien Debt 29,250 9.24 (12,500 ) 18.28 Structured Finance Obligations -- -- -- -- Equity Investments 1,500 0.47 -- -- Investment Fund 12,600 3.98 (8,400 ) 12.29 Total $ 316,595 100.00 % $ (68,370 ) 100.00 %

Overall, total investments at fair value increased by 14.2%, or $244,644, during the three month period ended September 30, 2017 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation).

Total investments at fair value held by Middle Market Credit Fund ("Credit Fund") increased by 2.85%, or $22,842, during the three month period ended September 30, 2017 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation). As of September 30, 2017, Credit Fund had total investments at fair value of $823,129, which was comprised 99.6% of first lien senior secured loans and 0.4% of second lien senior secured loans at fair value. All investments in the Credit Fund portfolio were floating rate debt investments with an interest rate floor.

As of September 30, 2017, the weighted average yields for our first and second lien debt investments on an amortized cost basis were 8.30% and 10.37%, respectively, with a total weighted average yield of 8.61%. Weighted average yields include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2017, on a fair value basis, approximately 1% of our debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 99% of our debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

As part of the monitoring process, our Investment Adviser has developed risk policies pursuant to which it regularly assesses the risk profile of each of our debt investments and rates each of them based on the following categories, which we refer to as "Internal Risk Ratings":

Internal Risk Ratings Definitions

Rating Definition 1 Performing--Low Risk: Borrower is operating more than 10% ahead of the base case. 2 Performing--Stable Risk: Borrower is operating within 10% of the base case (above or below). This is the initial rating assigned to all new borrowers. 3 Performing--Management Notice: Borrower is operating more than 10% below the base case. A financial covenant default may have occurred, but there is a low risk of payment default. 4 Watch List: Borrower is operating more than 20% below the base case and there is a high risk of covenant default, or it may have already occurred. Payments are current although subject to greater uncertainty, and there is moderate to high risk of payment default. 5 Watch List--Possible Loss: Borrower is operating more than 30% below the base case. At the current level of operations and financial condition, the borrower does not have the ability to service and ultimately repay or refinance all outstanding debt on current terms. Payment default is very likely or may have occurred. Loss of principal is possible. 6 Watch List--Probable Loss: Borrower is operating more than 40% below the base case, and at the current level of operations and financial condition, the borrower does not have the ability to service and ultimately repay or refinance all outstanding debt on current terms. Payment default is very likely or may have already occurred. Additionally, the prospects for improvement in the borrower's situation are sufficiently negative that impairment of some or all principal is probable.

Our Investment Adviser's risk rating model is based on evaluating portfolio company performance in comparison to the base case when considering certain credit metrics including, but not limited to, adjusted EBITDA and net senior leverage as well as specific events including, but not limited to, default and impairment.

Our Investment Adviser monitors and, when appropriate, changes the investment ratings assigned to each debt investment in our portfolio. In connection with our quarterly valuation process, our Investment Adviser reviews our investment ratings on a regular basis. The following table summarizes the Internal Risk Ratings of our debt portfolio as of September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017:

September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Fair Value % of

Fair

Value Fair Value % of

Fair

Value (dollar amounts in millions) Internal Risk Rating 1 $ 75.1 4.27 % $ 41.9 2.76 % Internal Risk Rating 2 1,376.0 78.20 1,150.8 75.67 Internal Risk Rating 3 187.7 10.67 182.5 12.00 Internal Risk Rating 4 84.1 4.78 127.5 8.38 Internal Risk Rating 5 36.6 2.08 18.1 1.19 Internal Risk Rating 6 -- -- -- -- Total $ 1,759.5 100.00 % $ 1,520.8 100.00 %

As of September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, the weighted average Internal Risk Ratings of our debt investment portfolio were 2.2 and 2.3, respectively.

Consolidated Results of Operations

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Total investment income for the three month periods ended September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017 was $42,648 and $38,744, respectively. This $3,904 net increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income from our debt portfolio and an increase in interest income and dividend income from Credit Fund, partially offset by a reduction in other income, during the three month period ended September 30, 2017.

Total expenses (net of management fee waiver) for the three month periods ended September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017 were $17,568 and $17,296, respectively. This $272 net increase during the three month period ended September 30, 2017 was primarily attributable due to an increase in management fees as a result of an increase in investments, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.

During the three month period ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded a net realized gain and change in unrealized appreciation of $463. This was primarily due to net change in unrealized appreciation on our debt investments from changes in various inputs utilized under our valuation methodology, including, but not limited to, market spreads, leverage multiples and borrower ratings, and the impact of exits.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $35,149, notes payable (before debt issuance costs) of $273,000, and secured borrowings outstanding of $578,769. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $204,231 of remaining commitments and $136,664 available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facilities, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions. In September 2017, the aggregate amount of the commitments under the Credit Facility were increased by $100,000 from lenders.

Dividend

On November 7, 2017, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, which is payable on January 17, 2018 to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2017.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 to discuss these quarterly financial results.

TCG BDC, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Investments, at fair value Investments--non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,769,297 and $1,529,962, respectively) $ 1,760,611 $ 1,520,997 Investments--non-controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,935 and $15,117, respectively) 14,959 13,165 Investments--controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $186,801 and $182,601, respectively) 188,547 185,311 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,972,033 and $1,727,680, respectively) 1,964,117 1,719,473 Cash and cash equivalents 35,149 28,159 Receivable for investment sold -- -- Deferred financing costs 3,734 3,629 Interest receivable from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 4,892 4,358 Interest and dividend receivable from controlled/affiliated investments 5,528 3,996 Prepaid expenses and other assets 55 146 Total assets $ 2,013,475 $ 1,759,761 LIABILITIES Secured borrowings $ 578,769 $ 331,597 2015-1 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,999 and $2,050, respectively 271,001 270,950 Payable for investments purchased -- 4,996 Due to Investment Adviser 102 118 Interest and credit facility fees payable 4,792 3,830 Dividend payable 22,888 22,720 Base management and incentive fees payable 9,986 9,132 Administrative service fees payable 100 120 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,484 2,555 Total liabilities 889,122 646,018 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 61,859,848 shares and 61,405,648 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively 619 614 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 1,166,599 1,158,621 Offering costs (1,588 ) (1,560 ) Accumulated net investment income (loss), net of cumulative dividends of $191,773 and $168,885 at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively (280 ) (2,472 ) Accumulated net realized gain (loss) (33,081 ) (33,253 ) Accumulated net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (7,916 ) (8,207 ) Total net assets $ 1,124,353 $ 1,113,743 NET ASSETS PER SHARE $ 18.18 $ 18.14

TCG BDC, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three month periods ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Investment income: From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 34,684 $ 30,526 Other income 1,318 4,046 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 36,002 34,572 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 834 -- Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliated investments 834 -- From controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 3,012 2,372 Dividend income 2,800 1,800 Total investment income from controlled/affiliated investments 5,812 4,172 Total investment income 42,648 38,744 Expenses: Base management fees 6,999 5,657 Incentive fees 5,321 5,361 Professional fees 361 1,153 Administrative service fees 184 165 Interest expense 5,922 5,738 Credit facility fees 521 529 Directors' fees and expenses 121 131 Other general and administrative 472 448 Total expenses 19,901 19,182 Waiver of base management fees 2,333 1,886 Net expenses 17,568 17,296 Net investment income (loss) 25,080 21,448 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 172 (202 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated 279 (7,089 ) Non-controlled/affiliated 976 1,210 Controlled/affiliated (964 ) 134 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 463 (5,947 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 25,543 $ 15,501 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.34 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding--Basic and Diluted 61,840,100 45,977,943 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.37

About TCG BDC, Inc.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through September 30, 2017, TCG BDC has invested approximately $3.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Web: tcgbdc.com

