TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2017.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $4.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $9.53.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.