TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

March 20, 2017 09:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2017.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.07 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $9.72.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
Investor Relations:1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443info@quadravest.comwww.tdbsplit.com
