TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at September 29, 2017.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.33 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $10.28.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.