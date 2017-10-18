TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2017.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $5.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.37 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $10.37.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.